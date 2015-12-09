Central Florida 67, Massachusetts 63

Shaheed Davis’ layup with two seconds remaining lifted Central Florida past Massachusetts 67-63 in nonconference action Tuesday night at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla.

Davis, a senior forward, finished with 11 points and five rebounds for the Knights, who extended their winning streak to three games.

Redshirt sophomore swingman A.J. Davis led Central Florida (4-3) with 14 points. Sophomore guard Adonis Henriquez had 11 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Daquan Walker contributed 10 points and four assists.

Minutemen senior guard Trey Davis, who is averaging a team-best 17.8 points, scored 20.

Fifth-year senior guard Jabarie Hinds had 14 points, and sophomore guard Donte Clark added 12 for Massachusetts (5-3), which lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Central Florida led by 15 in the first half before settling for a 37-25 lead at the break. Massachusetts tied the game at 44 with 13:26 remaining and took its first lead at 59-57 on redshirt sophomore forward Seth Berger’s layup with 5:21 to go before the Knights reclaimed the lead.

Davis sank a pair of free throws after his decisive layup to seal Central Florida’s victory.