Preview: Massachusetts vs. Clemson

Two opposite styles will clash when Clemson meets Massachusetts on Sunday night in the final of the Charleston Classic. The Tigers have used stifling defense to hold opponents to an average of 51.4 points through their first five wins. That effort has been keyed by K.J. McDaniels, who has dominated on both sides of the court, averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

The Minutemen are coming off of arguably the biggest regular-season win of the Derek Kellogg era, drubbing No. 20 New Mexico 81-65 to advance to the final and beat a ranked team for the first time since 2012. UMass is hoping to push the tempo with an aggressive style that has netted the Minutemen 88.0 points per game this season. “Our M.O. is that we’re going to force you into turnovers and playing out of sorts, and we’re going to have to get Clemson to play the same way,” Kellogg said.

TV: 9 p.m., ESPN2

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (5-0): UMass has been led once again this season by 5-9 point guard Chaz Williams, who is averaging 18.4 points. The biggest changes for the Minutemen have been up front, where Cady Lalanne has delivered consistently on the promise he showed last season, averaging 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds in UMass’ first five wins. Sampson Carter also looks like a different player now two year removed from hip surgery, exploding for 14.6 points per game.

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-0): McDaniels has been the undisputed star of the show for the Tigers, but coach Brad Brownell has gotten contributions out of the backcourt as well. Point guard Rod Hall is averaging 10.8 points and has a 19-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio, while Jordan Roper has contributed 10.4 points. Roper and Damarcus Harrison have also been excellent form long range, combining to shoot 13-for-27 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson won the inaugural Charleston Classic in 2008, defeating Temple.

2. UMass is looking for its first regular-season tournament title since 2009.

3. UMass has scored 80-plus points in its first five games for the first time in program history.

PREDICTION: UMass 76, Clemson 69