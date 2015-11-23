Preview: Massachusetts vs. Clemson

Clemson and Massachusetts each is off to a promising 3-0 start to the season, but a step up in competition will provide a stiffer challenge this week, starting with a semifinal matchup at the Men Who Step Up tournament in Las Vegas. The Tigers have defeated North Carolina Central, UTSA and Texas Southern, while the Minutemen have topped Howard, Harvard and Central Arkansas to begin the campaign.

Clemson has captured its three victories by a combined 97 points behind - in large part - the emergence of junior forward Jaron Blossomgame (17 points per game). Blossomgame, who has improved every season at Clemson, is complemented by sophomore forward Donte Grantham (14.7 points), who is 11-of-20 from 3-point range after shooting 27.9 percent from the arc last year. Clemson enters the weekend as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the ACC, while UMass is coming off a scorching long-range performance. The Minutemen were 16-of-29 from the arc against Central Arkansas, including an 8-of-11 effort in the second half of that victory.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (3-0): The Minutemen relied on Jabarie Hinds (24 points, nine assists) to lead the way in their last contest, but coach Derek Kellogg wasn’t content despite a dominant performance on both ends of the court. “There are some things we need to shore up before we get to Vegas,” Kellogg said. “Defensively their transition game got us a little bit where we didn’t match down in transition. Our energy wasn’t exactly where it needed to be, but we came through. The guys made some shots, made some plays. I’m happy to be 3-0, but I’m not content.” Hinds, a 5-10 senior, is averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals - all team highs.

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-0): While Blossomgame and Grantham generate most of the attention for Clemson, Sidy Djitte has emerged as a reliable reserve after being largely a non-factor his first two seasons. The Senegal native notched his first career double-double against Texas Southern with 13 points and 11 rebounds and is shooting a crisp 10-of-12 from the field on the season with 26 rebounds in 41 minutes. “Sidy is one of our most improved players,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said to reporters. “I give the credit to him because (his game) is a product of two years of labor.”

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either Creighton or Rutgers on Wednesday.

2. Clemson is shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range. Last season, the team shot 29.9 percent.

3. Hinds is 11-for-23 from 3-point range, but the rest of the UMass players are 15-for-47.

PREDICTION: Clemson 77, Massachusetts 60