(Updated: ADDS Gordon’s points in graph 2. CHANGES to 14 points for McDaniels on 4-of-14 shooting in graph 3.)

Massachusetts 62, Clemson 56: Cady Lalanne tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Minutemen captured the Charleston Classic title with a win over the Tigers.

Derrick Gordon (10 points) was the only other player in double figures for Massachusetts (6-0). The team’s leading scorer entering the game, Chaz Williams, made only one of his 12 field-goal attempts and scored four points.

Rod Hall led Clemson (5-1) with 16 points while K.J. McDaniels chipped in 14. McDaniels, who scored at least 20 points in both of the Tigers’ earlier tournament victories, shot a paltry 4-for-14.

Massachusetts jumped out to an early lead behind 11 first-half points from Lalanne. Clemson shot 8-for-30 and went 7:27 without a field goal during the middle portion of the half while the Minutemen used runs of 11-0 and 11-2 to open up a 34-24 halftime advantage.

Clemson cut into the lead slowly in the second half and eventually trimmed it to three with less than a minute to go, but could get no closer. Devin Coleman, who didn’t play at all in the first half, sparked the failed resurgence by the Tigers with 10 points off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Massachusetts became the first team to score 60 points on Clemson this season. … Lalanne posted his fourth double-double of the year. … The Minutemen won their first regular-season tournament since the 2010 Hall of Fame Classic.