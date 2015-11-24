Massachusetts 82, Clemson 65

Guards Trey Davis and Donte Clark scored 25 points apiece as Massachusetts knocked Clemson from the ranks of the unbeaten on Monday night with an 82-65 victory at the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas.

Davis and Clark combined to connect on 12 of 20 3-point shots as the Minutemen improved to 3-0. Massachusetts hit 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Clemson (3-1) got 18 points each from forward Jaron Blossomgame and guard Avry Holmes.

The Tigers buried themselves early, shooting 25 percent from the field in the first half and getting doubled up by the hot-shooting Minutemen, who led 44-22 at halftime after making 53.1 percent of their first-half shots from the floor.

Clark had 18 points in the first half as Massachusetts took the lead three minutes into the game and never trailed. The onslaught continued in the second half and the lead swelled to 28 with 9:37 to play.

The Tigers repeatedly were off target from 3-point range, making only 6 of 27 shots (22.2 percent). Forward Donte Grantham and guard Jordan Roper epitomized Clemson’s struggles, going a combined 2 of 17 from the floor.

Guard Jabarie Hinds added 21 points for Massachusetts. Sophomore guard Gabe DeVoe had 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for Clemson.