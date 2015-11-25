Preview: Massachusetts vs. Creighton

As people come to Las Vegas to be entertained, Creighton and Massachusetts each earned top billing with impressive semifinal performances at the Men Who Speak Up tournament. The Bluejays and Minutemen try to complete a successful trip to “Sin City” when they square off Wednesday in the tournament title game.

Creighton outscored Rutgers by 13 points in the second half in an 85-75 triumph on Monday. Cole Huff registered 26 points while Maurice Watson Jr. had 13 points and 10 assists as the Bluejays remained undefeated in Las Vegas (5-0) since 1987. That said, they’ll have their hands full with UMass, which enjoyed tying the school record for 3-pointers in a game so much that the team decided to do it again. The Minutemen have made 16 3-pointers in each of the last two games, including a rousing 82-65 upset of Clemson in Monday’s semifinal.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (4-0): The Minutemen feature a three-headed attack in the backcourt - Donte Clark, Trey Davis and Jabarie Hinds - that combined for 15 of the 16 3-pointers against Clemson. “We made some 3s in late shot-clock situations. Once a few of those went in, the flood gates opened,” said coach Derek Kellogg, whose team is 32-of-60 from the arc over the last two games. Hinds (22 points per game), Davis (18.5) and Clark (17.3) account for 71.4 percent of the scoring for UMass.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (3-1): Huff - a transfer from Nevada - was 10-of-19 from the field (including four 3-pointers) on Monday in a strong response to a disappointing four-point performance in a lopsided loss to Indiana four days earlier. “There was a lot of people worried about Cole. I wasn’t one of them,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose team has won 53 consecutive games when scoring at least 40 first-half points. Zach Hanson continues to provide a spark off the bench as the junior forward was 4-of-5 against Rutgers and has drained 12-of-14 shot attempts on the young season.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to its sizzling stretch from 3-point range, UMass was 10-of-41 from the arc over its first two games.

2. Creighton G Isaiah Zierden is aiming to bounce back from back-to-back games in which he shot a collective 4-of-14 for 13 points after totaling 39 points in his first two outings.

3. The Bluejays have only notched 12 blocks in four games, half of which have come from 7-footer Geoffrey Groselle.

PREDICTION: Creighton 66, Massachusetts 61