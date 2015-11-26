EditorsNote: Fix: Adds Groselle scoring 20 points

Creighton 97, Massachusetts 76

Center Geoffrey Groselle scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Creighton cruised to a 97-76 victory over previously unbeaten Massachusetts in the championship game of the Men Who Speak Up MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The Bluejays (4-1) won the title on coach Greg McDermott’s 51st birthday and, given the location of the tournament, walked away with a championship wrestling belt instead of a trophy.

Groselle was 6 of 7 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the foul as Creighton, which downed Rutgers in the opening round, jumped to an early 12-4 lead and never looked back.

Guard Maurice Watson scored 16 points and dished out five assists, while forward Cole Huff, who had 26 points and seven rebounds against Rutgers, added 12 points for the Bluejays, who went 11 of 26 from 3-point range

Guard Trey Davis, who scored 25 points when UMass downed Clemson to reach the final, led the Minutemen (4-1) with 19 points.

Against Clemson, Davis and fellow guards Donte Clark and Jabarie Hinds combined for 71 points and UMass hit a school-record 16 3-pointers. Wednesday night, the trio had a combined 41 points and Clark was just 2 of 11 from the floor - UMass 3 of 16 from behind the arc.

The Minutemen had 14 turnovers and just four assists.