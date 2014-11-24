(Updated: UPDATES stats throughout)

Massachusetts 75, Florida State 69: Freshman Donte Clark scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Minutemen prevailed at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.

Clark made only 3-of-9 from the field, but hit 7-of-8 free throws for UMass (4-1). Cady Lalanne supplied 14 points and nine rebounds and Jabarie Hinds added 15 points for the Minutemen, who avenged last season’s lost to the Seminoles.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes produced a career-high 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting and Boris Bojanovsky had 18 points and four rebounds for Florida State (1-3), which has lost three straight games. Phil Cofer put up eight points and 12 rebounds and Montay Brandon chipped in with six points and nine boards.

The Seminoles made sure not to fall behind early as they did Saturday against Providence by scoring the game’s first eight points, including four by Rathan-Mayes. Four consecutive points by Derrick Gordon gave the Minutemen their first lead at 23-21 before Florida State regrouped with the help of Bojanovsky’s six points to take a 35-34 lead into the break.

The Minutemen regained a 45-41 lead four minutes into the second half as Davis hit back-to-back buckets and the 6-10 Lalanne drained a 3-pointer, and maintained an slim advantage to the end thanks to Clark scoring 13 points in a span of less than seven minutes. Hinds followed with two straight layups and a pair of free throws to up the lead to 68-63 with 3:49 left and Lalanne, Davis and Hinds all made free throws to lock down the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Aaron Thomas, Florida State’s leading scorer, was taken from the court by stretcher at halftime, after suffering from dehydration. ... The Seminoles, who made just 2-of-22 3-pointers in their back-to-back losses, finished 0-of-7 from behind the arc. ... Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton needs 17 wins to become the school’s all-time winningest coach.