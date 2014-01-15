Preview: Massachusetts at George Mason

Every team faces a stretch of road games like the one No.15 Massachusetts will begin Wednesday at George Mason, but only the good teams return better for it. The Minutemen will play six games - five on the road - over a span of 18 days, including a game at Richmond and road rematches against St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph‘s. “We’ll know what we’re made of - totally made of - when we get back from that big long road trip,” coach Derek Kellogg told reporters after his team rallied to beat St. Bonaventure on Saturday. “It’s going to really test us now. These guys are going to see packed houses and teams that are coming for you. Three in a row is tough.”

The Patriots kicked off their inaugural season in the Atlantic 10 Conference with losses to Virginia Commonwealth and Saint Joseph’s and are meeting the Minutemen for the first time. The non-conference schedule for Paul Hewitt’s team included games with Rhode Island, who they will play a conference game against Saturday, Oklahoma and No. 10 Iowa State. Senior Byron Allen and Sherrod Wright lead the way with 14.4 and 13.3 points per game, respectively, for a team that averages 66.6 points and 15 turnovers while shooting 42.9 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY, MASN

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (14-1, 2-0 A-10): Four solid, if not spectacular, wins have followed since the Minutemen last played away from home in a loss to Florida State at Sunrise, Fla. Kellogg’s team seemed to change during and after the loss, from a fast-paced group that scored 83.9 points per game over its first 10 games to one that has averaged 67.2 in its last five games. Chaz Williams is still the most consistent performer with 15.4 points and 7.5 assists per game, while Cady Lalanne has had just two double-doubles in the last seven games after posting five in the first seven contests.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (7-9, 0-2): After playing sporadically over the season’s first nine games, redshirt freshman Jalen Jenkins is beginning to attract some attention for the Patriots. After notching a career-high 12 rebounds against Virginia Commonwealth, the forward posted career-bests with 33 minutes and 20 points against Saint Joseph‘s. “I feel more comfortable on the court, especially from the beginning of the year,” Jenkins told reporters. “I‘m adjusting to the pace. The redshirt year was good for me because I got to sit back and watch and I realized what major college basketball is like and how hard you have to compete for a whole game.”

TIP-INS

1. Maxie Esho has scored in double figures off the bench in six of the last eight games for the Minutemen.

2. Lalanne is tied for 51st in the nation with nine rebounds per game and remains the Minutemen’s second-leading scorer with an average of 13.3 points.

3. The 6-7, 240-pound Jenkins was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week after averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds to go with six steals in two games.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 71, George Mason 60