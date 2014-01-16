(Updated: CORRECTS time reference first sentence, fourth graph REMOVES extra space between “lead” and “to” first sentence, fifth graph)

No. 15 Massachusetts 88, George Mason 87: Chaz Williams had 26 points, eight assists and five steals as the visiting Minutemen escaped with another Atlantic 10 victory.

Cady Lalanne had 19 points and nine rebounds and Raphiael Putney scored 12 points for the Minutemen (15-1, 3-0). Derrick Gordon added 10 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Sampson Carter supplied eight points and eight rebounds in the improbable victory.

Sherrod Wright scored 26 points and Byron Allen had 21 points and four assists for the Patriots (7-10, 0-3). Jalen Jenkins had 16 points and nine rebounds and Johnny Williams contributed nine points and seven boards.

A three-point play by Allen and a pair of free throws from Wright gave the Patriots a seemingly insurmountable 86-81 lead with 41 seconds left, but the Minutemen refused to quit. Allen followed a layup by Williams with a free throw to make it 87-83, but Williams hit a free throw and a layup and Gordon made a layup with eight seconds left to provide the difference.

The Patriots came out of the break and increased their 47-45 halftime lead to 59-52 as Wright hit a pair of 3-pointers and converted two three-points plays. The lead grew to 67-59 with roughly 11 minutes remaining before Massachusetts switched to a 1-2-2 defense and eventually led 79-76 before a layup by Jenkins and a 3-pointer by Patrick Holloway gave the Patriots a lead that held up until Gordon’s layup.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams shot over 50 percent in a first half that saw 12 lead changes. ... The Patriots had three turnovers in the final 24 seconds. ... George Mason was 22-of-31 from the foul line, while the Minutemen went 12-of-19.