Preview: New Mexico vs. Massachusetts

New Mexico’s biggest obstacle will be fatigue when it takes the floor against Massachusetts on Friday afternoon in a semifinal of the Charleston Classic. Less than 24 hours after a thrilling 97-94 double-overtime victory over Alabama-Birmingham, the No. 20 Lobos will have to face the high-flying Minutemen, who consistently play at one of the nation’s fastest paces. New Mexico, though, nearly didn’t get the chance to play in the semifinals as it needed 3-pointers with less than 3 seconds left in regulation and the first overtime to survive the Blazers.

The good news for New Mexico is that its point guard, Kendall Williams, is playing at an extremely high level (29 points, 10 assists versus UAB) and forward Cameron Bairstow (averaging 24.0 points per game) only played 32 of the 50 minutes against UAB. UMass will counter with a well-rested Chaz Williams, who leads the team in scoring at 18.3 points per game, but played just 25 minutes in the win over Nebraska because of foul trouble. Cady Lalanne (17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds) and Sampson Carter (16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds) will be the ones responsible for slowing down New Mexico’s talented frontcourt duo of Bairstow and Alex Kirk, who scored 16 against UAB.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (4-0): All five Minutemen starters enter the New Mexico matchup averaging in double figures after guard Derrick Gordon’s 25-point performance against Nebraska pushed him to 11.5 points per game. With Lalanne’s improved consistency and newfound explosiveness for Carter, UMass has inside scoring to go with a talented backcourt. That kind of balance could give serious problems to a worn out New Mexico team.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (3-0): With only one bench player averaging more than five points per game, Lobos coach Craig Neal will have to look for newfound production with three starters that played more than 40 minutes against UAB. Neal acknowledged after the game that the turnaround could prove problematic. “I‘m a little concerned. … We’ll give them some cold tub stuff tonight and get them down and rested as much as they can,” he said.

TIP-INS

1. UMass has scored 80-plus points in its first four games for the first time in program history.

2. Gordon’s 22 points against Nebraska eclipsed his total of 19 in three games at the Charleston Classic as a freshman for Western Kentucky in 2011.

3. The double-overtime victory was New Mexico’s first since Feb. 28, 2009 at Colorado State.

PREDICTION: UMass 81, New Mexico 79