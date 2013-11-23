Massachusetts 81, New Mexico 65

(Updated: UPDATES with next opponents in 2nd and 3rd graphs)

Massachusetts 81, No. 20 New Mexico 65: Chaz Williams led four in double figures with 19 points for the Minutemen, who ran past the Lobos late in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

Cady Lalanne added his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Raphiael Putney contributed 18 points for UMass (5-0), which will meet Clemson in Sunday’s final.

Alex Kirk scored a career-high 32 and contributed 11 rebounds less than 24 hours after playing 44 minutes in the Lobos’ double-overtime win over Alabama-Birmingham. Ball control was the biggest issue for New Mexico (3-1), which committed a season-high 18 turnovers and will meet Davidson in the third-place game.

Kirk exploded for 16 first-half points, including three 3-pointers, but New Mexico fell behind when Williams keyed a 14-0 run late in the frame to give UMass a 38-33 advantage at halftime. The Minutemen retained their lead until a Kirk jumper with just under eight minutes to go evened the score at 61.

The Minutemen answered by ripping off a 16-0 run, spearheaded by nine from Putney to give themselves a comfortable lead down the stretch. During the run, Kirk turned ice cold, shooting 0-for-4 from the field, 0-for-1 from the line and committing two turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win was UMass’ first over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 21 Temple in the 2012 Atlantic 10 Tournament. … UMass has scored 80 points in all five games to start the season for the first time in school history. … Kirk played 83 minutes in the last two games.