Preview: Massachusetts at Ohio

Massachusetts will look to keep its strong start going when it visits Ohio on Wednesday. The No. 20 Minutemen are 9-0 for the first time since 1995-96 and have their sights set on their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998. That’s exactly where Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery told MassLive.com he thinks the Minutemen are headed, saying after an 80-54 drubbing in Amherst “they’re going to make a serious run in the (NCAA) Tournament, barring injuries.”

The Bobcats will have to find a way to slow down UMass point guard Chaz Williams, who leads the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game and checks in at third nationally with 7.6 assists per game. Gone from last year’s Bobcats squad is their own star point guard, D.J. Cooper, who scored 23 points and racked up 10 assists in last year’s meeting. Instead, Ohio will have to lean on Nick Kellogg and Maurice Ndour, who are tied for the team lead at 13.9 points apiece.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (9-0): Balanced scoring has been the story for UMass, with four starters averaging in double figures for the Minutemen and the fifth, Derrick Gordon, checking in at 9.9 points per game. Along with Williams, who has been at an elite level for the better part of two seasons, center Cady Lalanne has emerged as a go-to option in the post, nearly averaging a double-double at 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds. He has learned to adjust to playing big minutes in coach Derek Kellogg’s up-tempo style, which has the Minutemen ranked 24th in scoring at 84 points per game.

ABOUT OHIO (7-2): With leading scorers Cooper, Reggie Keely and Walter Offutt gone from last season, coach Jim Christian has had to look to different faces to carry the load. Ndour, a 6-9 junior college transfer from Senegal, has quickly adjusted to the Division I ranks, tying for the team lead in scoring and leading the team with 7.9 rebounds. Kellogg meanwhile has vastly improved his 3-point shooting, hitting 46.5 percent from long range as opposed to 33.8 last season, while also knocking down better than 90 percent of his free throws.

TIP-INS

1. This game is part of an agreement that requires the Minutemen to play four games against Mid-American Conference teams in exchange for their football team to participate in the MAC.

2. UMass is the highest ranked team to play at Ohio since No. 6 Kentucky on Dec. 30, 1997.

3. Ohio is 44-3 in its last 47 non-conference games at home.

PREDICTION: UMass 89, Ohio 79