Sports
U.S.
Iraq
December 19, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Massachusetts 83, Ohio 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Williams’ assists in 2nd graph CORRECTS UMass shooting percentage in 2nd graph CORRECTS Ohio’s 3-point shooting in 3rd graph RECASTS first and second Game Notebook items)

No. 20 Massachusetts 83, Ohio 71: Maxie Esho led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Minutemen shot their way past the host Bobcats.

Chaz Williams also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists for Massachusetts (10-0), which shot 61.5 percent from the field. Sampson Carter (14), Derrick Gordon (13) and Raphiael Putney (11) also contributed double figures for UMass, which matched its best start since 1995-96.

Maurice Ndour scored 16 for Ohio (7-3), which lost at home for the first time this season. Nick Kellogg chipped in 12 for the Bobcats, who were just 5-for-21 from 3-point range.

The Minutemen opened the game on a 12-5 run and led by as many as 13 before taking a 45-34 lead to the break. Putney racked up 11 points while the Bobcats were just 1-for-11 from long range in the first 20 minutes.

Stevie Taylor’s layup early in the second half brought Ohio within six, but the Minutemen scored the next nine to establish a 62-47 lead when Esho capped the run with a dunk with 13:08 to go. Ohio would never get within single digits again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UMass C Cady Lalanne failed to score in double figures for the second time this season. … The 61.5 percent was a season-best from the field for an Ohio opponent. … UMass picked up the win despite shooting 10-for-19 from the free-throw line.

