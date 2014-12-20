Preview: Massachusetts at Providence

Providence on Saturday guns for a little revenge when its squares off against visiting Massachusetts in its final non-conference home game of the season. The Friars and the Minutemen have played in each of the last two seasons and in both instances, UMass came away with a victory, including an overtime triumph last season at home. The Friars hope the home court advantage, which has led to a 6-1 record this season, will be the difference.

The Minutemen put a three-game losing streak behind them with a recent victory over Canisius, but coach Derek Kellogg is still in search of a 40-minute game from his team, which lost both of its true road games this season. “Let’s get two or four minutes more minutes or whatever it may be added to that this week until we can play a full game, 40 minutes,” Kellogg told the media. “We’re still working toward that.” The Minutemen’s biggest problem during the losing streak was defense as they allowed the three opponents to shoot a combined 49.4 percent.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (6-4): Cady Lalanne, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, recorded a double-double the last time these teams met, but it was Derrick Gordon’s put-back in the final seconds that was the difference for the Minutemen. Lalanne and Maxie Esho are the top shooters for UMass as both are better than 50 percent, but the remaining starters struggle from the field and particularly from beyond the arc, where UMass shoots 29.5 percent as a team. Esho averages 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, both second on the team.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (8-3): Like the Minutemen, the Friars endured a three-game losing streak, including a loss to Brown, but have since rebounded against Rhode Island and Stony Brook. Sophomore Kris Dunn led the way, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, five assists and 3.8 steals in the last four games, while senior LaDontae Henton rebounded from two sub-par games with 50 points in the last three contests. Henton ranked second in the Big East with 18.9 points per game through Wednesday’s contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars, who are 10-2 at home against the Minutemen, have a 22-7 lead in the series.

2. Henton needs 110 rebounds to notch 1,000 for his career and become the seventh Providence player with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

3. Providence is 143-105 against teams from the Atlantic 10.

PREDICTION: Providence 69, UMass 63