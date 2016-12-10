Preview: Massachusetts at Providence

Providence will try to extend an impressive run at home against New England rivals when it hosts Massachusetts on Saturday. The Friars have recovered well since a hard-fought loss to then-No. 6 Virginia by recording three straight home wins against local opponents, including a three-point win over a ranked Rhode Island squad and then a 38-point rout of Brown.

Jalen Lindsey hit four of his five 3-pointers as Providence buried 14-of-27 in the 95-57 rout. "I was really proud of our guys' focus and determination coming right out of the gate," Friars coach Ed Cooley told reporters after his team raced to a 50-18 halftime advantage and put to rest any ideas of a letdown after the emotional win over the Rams. The Minutemen have suffered two losses by a combined five points and are coming off their most lopsided win of the season, a 72-48 rout of Pacific at home on Thursday. Providence owns a 24-7 series advantage and has won each of the last two seasons by at least 20 points.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (6-2): Junior Donte Clark was the lone player to score in double figures against the Tigers as 12 different Minutemen broke into the scoring column. Freshman guard DeJon Jarreau recently missed two contests due to injury and played only 13 minutes in his first game back before breaking out for a personal-best eight assists to go along with six points and six rebounds Thursday night. Guard Luwane Pipkins, also a freshman, has made only 13 of his 59 3-point attempts but had a team-high three in the win over Pacific as UMass hit a season-high 14.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (7-2): Since being held scoreless across 39 minutes in two straight games, Lindsey is averaging 14.5 points over his last four contests while shooting 61.3 percent from the floor and making 13-of-20 from 3-point range. He still ranks third on the team in scoring behind junior forwards Rodney Bullock (20.8) and Emmitt Holt (13.5), who was 9-of-10 from the field en route to 20 points against Brown. Opponents are shooting just 27.8 percent from 3-point range against Providence, which entered Thursday's action 11th in the country in scoring defense (58.3).

TIP-INS

1. Bullock has scored at least 16 points in all nine games.

2. Pipkins entered Thursday second in the country with 28 steals and picked up three more versus Pacific.

3. Lindsey had 15 points and eight rebounds in last season's win over the Minutemen.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, Massachusetts 70