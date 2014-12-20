FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 85, Massachusetts 65
#Intel
December 20, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Providence 85, Massachusetts 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Providence 85, Massachusetts 65: LaDontae Henton notched 27 points and six rebounds as the Friars rolled over the visiting Minutemen.

Henton was 10-of-19 from the field and Kris Dunn recorded 16 points, 11 assists and five rebounds for Providence (9-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series. Tyler Harris supplied 12 points and three steals and Carson Desrosiers added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Maxie Esho had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Massachusetts (6-5), which turned the ball over 18 times. Donte Clark posted 14 points and Zach Coleman had 10 for the Minutemen.

The difference in the first half was a pair of scoring droughts for UMass, the first of which saw the Minutemen score just two points in a span of seven minutes, allowing the Friars to build a 22-11 lead. The second saw UMass go without a field goal for the final five minutes as Providence went from up 24-20 to a 37-24 halftime advantage.

The Friars pushed the lead to 58-36 on a 3-pointer by Henton with 11:51 remaining and led by as many as 32 points before it was all said and done. Jalen Lindsey chipped in eight points and Dunn swiped five of the 12 steals for Providence, which has won three straight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence finished with a 42-32 edge in rebounding. ... The Minutemen were 4-of-16 from 3-point range and 19-of-28 from the foul line. ... UMass won both prior games with the Friars by two points, including last season’s game in overtime.

