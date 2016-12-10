Providence wins fourth straight, beats UMass

Rodney Bullock scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping Providence overcome a nine-point deficit and notch its fourth straight victory by holding off Massachusetts, 75-69, in a non-conference game Saturday in Providence, R.I.

Bullock, the reigning Big East player of the week, registered his second double-double of the season, the ninth of his career as Providence (8-2) claimed its seventh victory in eight games by building a 16-point second-half lead before holding on.

UMass closed its deficit to three points with 2:09 left but the Friars, who got 18 points and six rebounds from Emmitt Holt, were able to salt the game away with some clutch free throws.

Bullock, who came in averaging 20.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, was 2-for-8 from the floor in the first half but then went 5-for-6 after the break.

The Friars started 3-for-13 from the floor but went 22-for-43 the rest of the way.

Bullock and Holt both were 2 for 3 from 3-point range, where the Friars were only 6 for 16. Kyron Cartwright matched his career high with 12 assists, above his 7.2 average.

Big man Rashan Holloway scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and freshman Luwane Pipkins scored a season-high 20 points for the Minutemen (6-3), who suffered their second loss in seven games.

It was UMass' first defeat this season that didn't come down to the final seconds.

Pipkins, whose previous high game was 18, was 6-for-13 from 3-point range.

UMass, which registered 69 points against the team leading the Big East in defense at 58.3 per game, hurt itself by going only 9 for 18 from the foul line, but Providence wasn't much better at 19 for 32.

Pipkins, who came in leading the nation in steals, had one early but none the rest of the way and has 32 this season.