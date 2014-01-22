Preview: Massachusetts at Richmond

A hostile crowd much larger than the one it just faced will be waiting for No.12 Massachusetts when it plays at Richmond Wednesday. The Minutemen overcame travel difficulties and a gutsy Elon squad in their final non-conference game in front of a full house of 1,857 fans at Elon’s Alumni Hall, which was hosting its first ranked opponent. “That kind of fired us up a little bit,” Massachusetts forward Cady Lalanne said after scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. “Coach told us about the crowd and we were ready for it.”

The Spiders rode the home crowd at the Robins Center, which saw its capacity go from 9,071 to 7,201 after recent renovations, in beating Dayton on Saturday. “The atmosphere was incredible in the Robins Center and you cannot underestimate how much that helps a college basketball game,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “It does feel good and we recognize the challenge we have on Wednesday.” The challenge will be to end a two-game losing streak to the Minutemen, who won by 11 points at Richmond in 2012 and at home last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MASN2.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (16-1, 3-0 Atlantic 10): The 23 points and 10 rebounds were the best game for Lalanne since a 27-point, 12-rebound effort in the season opener against Boston College. It was also the first double-double in five games for the 6-10, 250-pound junior, who came close to getting one last week against George Mason. “I thought Cady played huge,” coach Derek Kellogg told reporters after the Elon win. “It was a pretty complete win and a tough road win. I loved their energy and I thought we paid attention to detail after not having a ton of time to practice (due to flight changes). I thought we were sharp.”

ABOUT RICHMOND (12-6, 2-1): The presence of 6-9, 210-pound sophomore Alonzo Nelson-Ododa, who equaled his career-high with six blocks against Dayton, and the Atlantic 10’s second-leading scorer in senior Cedrick Lindsay should allow the Spiders to match up well with the Minutemen, who are led by guard Chaz Williams. One area of concern is rebounding, as the Minutemen are tops in the conference with 39.3 per game and the Spiders are last at 32.4. The Spiders average 10 fewer points per game than the Minutemen.

TIP-INS

1. Richmond leads the series 8-5, but is 3-5 against the Minutemen since 2007.

2. Williams, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, scored all 20 of his points in the second half against Elon.

3. The Spiders are 0-2 against ranked teams, having lost to North Carolina and Florida.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 73, Richmond 66