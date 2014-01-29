Preview: Massachusetts at St. Bonaventu

Fresh off an impressive victory, No.19 Massachusetts will face its first Atlantic 10 rematch when it plays at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. The Minutemen rebounded from their first conference loss at Richmond, after which the fans stormed the court, to defeat Fordham by 38 points at home. “When you’ve got 9,500 people in the building, you want to press and get the game moving,” head coach Derek Kellogg told reporters after the Fordham game. “You’re coming off a loss, you haven’t played in a couple days and you’re kind of stagnant. I thought that (press defense) gave us the energy we needed to at least say, ‘We’re here.'”

Since dropping a hard-fought game Jan.11 at Massachusetts, the Bonnies have won just once in four attempts, including a two-point defeat on a buzzer-beater Saturday at Duquesne. “It’s a tough game, it’s on the road, it’s the Atlantic 10, we understood that it was going to be difficult,” head coach Mark Schmidt told the media following the game, which ended on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. “They had the ball last and made a good shot at the end.” In the first meeting with the Minutemen, the Bonnies led 68-64 with two minutes remaining before five points by reserve Trey Davis and four three throws gave Massachusetts the victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (17-2, 4-1 Atlantic 10): The fact that Richmond fans stormed the court certainly wasn’t lost on senior guard Chaz Williams, who lingered before heading to the locker room. “Before, if we lose, the fans just leave. Now it’s a big deal,” he told reporters. “We’re not just playing against the other team, it’s the community and all the staff. I wanted to get that feeling, let it soak in my body, and understand every time we do lose that something can happen.” Williams had 18 points and eight assists against Fordham and remains in the top five in the NCAA with 7.4 assists per game.

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (12-8, 2-4 Atlantic 10): After shooting just 24.6 percent (15-of-61) from beyond the arc in their previous three games, the Bonnies set season-highs by shooting 52.4 percent and making 11 3-pointers in the loss to Duquesne. Matthew Wright and Charlon Kloof did most of the damage, as the duo combined to go 9-of-15 and score 45 points. Wright leads the Bonnies, who shoot 31.9 percent on 3-pointers as a team, with 15.5 points per game and Kloof puts up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The earlier win snapped a two-game losing streak in the series for the Minutemen, who hold a 40-21 advantage overall.

2. Williams was the only starter to play more than 18 minutes in the win over Fordham, which featured 13 points and nine assists from Davis.

3. The Bonnies have lost 26 straight to ranked teams and their last win came over No.23 Temple in 2000.

PREDICTION: Massachusetts 75, St. Bonaventure 70