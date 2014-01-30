St. Bonaventure 78, Massachusetts 65

(Updated: UPDATED Wright and Gregg to a combined 13 rebounds in 2nd graph.)

St. Bonaventure 78, No. 19 Massachusetts 65: Charlon Kloof had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Bonnies avenged an earlier loss to the visiting Minutemen.

Youssou Ndoye had 12 points and three blocked shots and Marquise Simmons had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bonnies (13-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10), who lost 73-68 at Massachusetts on Jan. 11. Dion Wright and Denzel Gregg combined for 20 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Trey Davis led all scorers with 18 points off the bench for the Minutemen (17-3, 4-2), who have lost two of three. Sampson Carter contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, Chaz Williams notched 11 points and six assists and Raphiael Putney added 10 points and three blocks.

The Bonnies opened the second half with a 9-3 run and did not trail the rest of the way as the Minutemen struggled without Williams, who picked up his fourth foul with around 12 minutes left and sat for the next eight minutes. A 3-pointer by Davis got Massachusetts to within one point at 55-54 with eight minutes remaining, but the Minutemen scored just four points over the next six minutes as the Bonnies pulled away.

The first 12 minutes featured a pair of runs - 10-0 for the Bonnies and 8-0 for the Minutemen - before the teams traded the lead five times in the final eight minutes. Williams made a layup with two minutes left to give the visitors a 25-24 advantage, but then was whistled for his third foul with six seconds left, resulting in two free throws by Jordan Gathers and a halftime lead for St. Bonaventure.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bonnies shot a dismal 20.7 percent in the first half, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, but made up for it by hitting 13-of-16 free throws. ... The Minutemen made eight field goals in the first half, with half of those coming on 3-pointers, including a pair of Davis. ... Ndoye and Kloof combined to go 14-of-17 from the foul line for the Bonnies.