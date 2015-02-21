VCU victory is a family affair

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before the game Jordan Burgess, a redshirt sophomore guard for Virginia Commonwealth, stood at midcourt with his parents and older brother, Bradford, whose No. 20 jersey was retired to honor his standout career for the Rams.

Bradford Burgess now plays overseas in Italy but he was able to be on hand Saturday for the pre-game ceremony and also to watch his younger brother, whose 3-pointer midway through the second half put the No. 25 Rams ahead for good en route to a 78-72 victory on Saturday over Massachusetts in an Atlantic 10 Conference game.

A starter, Burgess had only five points but he added eight rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal VCU.

“He made a ton of plays today,” coach Shaka Smart said of Burgess. “Him and Bradford have a great relationship. He has a genuine (feeling) for being happy for his brother. He gets overlooked. He impacted the game as much as anyone out there. He is about winning.”

First-place Virginia Commonwealth (21-6, 11-3 in the A-10), playing before a sellout home crowd for the 64th time in a row, has won 31 of its last 34 games on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

Swingman Treveon Graham had 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half for the Rams, who forced 19 turnovers and had 11 steals.

Guard JeQuan Lewis had eight of his 15 points in the first half for the Rams and forward Mo Alie-Cox added 12 points in the game.

“I thought both teams played with a ton of aggression,” Smart said. “You have to give UMass a ton of credit. They really battled. They did not drop their heads. They are a hard team to deal with.”

Added Alie-Cox: “I think it is a good matchup. They try to play like us. They like to go up and down the floor.”

UMass (16-11, 9-5), which had won six of its last seven, got 16 points from guard Jabarie Hinds and 14 from guard Trey Davis. Center Cady Lalanne added 13 points and eight boards.

“I thought it was a pretty good college basketball game,” UMass coach Derek Kellogg said. “Both teams pushed the tempo. I was happy with the way our team responded,” after trailing by 16 in the first half.

Demetrius Dyson, a reserve guard for UMass, had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in 29 minutes. Six of his boards were offensive.

“He is getting a nice opportunity and he is taking advantage of it,” Kellogg said of Dyson. “He had some good offensive putbacks.”

Jarred Guest, a reserve forward for the Rams, threw down a vicious dunk with 7:32 to go as VCU took a lead of 58-50 after trailing by one point early in the second half.

Lewis drove the length of the floor for a layup past two UMass defenders to make it 62-53 with 5:37 left and the Minutemen called time.

After another UMass turnover on a backcourt violation, Burgess made a layup to push the margin to 64-53 with 5:19 left.

Lalanne had a basket and free throw to cut the lead to 67-62 with 1:33 left. But guard Melvin Johnson hit two free throws with 42.1 seconds left to give the Rams a lead of 72-67.

Lewis hit two free throws with 30.6 seconds left to make it 74-68 and Graham hit two more free throws to up the lead to 76-70 with 19 seconds left to seal the victory.

UMass had battled back and took the lead at 48-47 on a basket by Hinds with 12:22 left. Burgess hit a 3-pointer to give his team a lead of 50-48 and Alie-Cox had a dunk on the next possession to make it 52-48 with 10:43 to go.

“We just had to weather the storm and respond,” Graham said.

NOTES: Virginia Commonwealth lost at UMass last season, 80-75. This was the first meeting of the season between the teams. ... The Minutemen return to action Wednesday at home against Saint Joseph‘s, while VCU plays at crosstown rival Richmond the same day. ... The No. 20 of former VCU standout Brandon Burgess, who is from Richmond, was retired before the game. He is playing in Italy and is the older brother of Jordan Burgess, who plays guard for the Rams. “It’s a great feeling; I grew up in this building,” said Burgess, part of three NCAA teams with the Rams. Burgess is the fifth player to have his number retired at VCU, where he made 146 starts in a row.