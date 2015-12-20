No. 25 Connecticut 88, UMass Lowell 79

Guard Rodney Purvis scored a season-high 28 points and No. 25 Connecticut shot a season-high 64 percent from the field on the way to an 88-79 victory over UMass Lowell Sunday at the XL Center at Hartford, Conn.

Four other players scored in double figures for UConn (7-3), which overcame a slow start and a seven-point deficit early in the first half. Guard Sterling Gibbs had 15 points and guard Omar Calhoun contributed 14 off the bench.

Guard Jahad Thomas (19 points) and forward Josh Gantz (18) led UMass Lowell (4-7). The River Hawks shot 50 percent and scored 20 points off UConn turnovers.

UConn played without starting center Amida Brimah, who was held out for precautionary reasons with a testicular contusion suffered against Ohio State.

Coach Kevin Ollie went with a three-guard lineup and gave freshman Jalen Adams his first start as a Husky. Brimah had played in 84 straight games, UConn’s longest streak until Sunday.

The Huskies, playing for the first time since a 75-55 victory over Ohio State on Dec. 12, came out a bit disinterested - especially on defense - after a week of semester exams.

UConn shot 18 of 27 (66.7 percent) on the way to a 43-37 halftime lead. But the Huskies were sloppy early and quickly piled up seven turnovers. The River Hawks took advantage, hit five 3-pointers, shot 52 percent for the first half, and went on a 7-0 run to grab a 20-13 lead.

That didn’t last long. A 3-pointer by Purvis, a jumper by forward Kentan Facey and layup by forward Phil Nolan gave the Huskies their own seven-point run and a 26-25 lead. A 3-pointer by Gibbs put UConn up 29-27 and the Huskies never trailed again.