Michigan 69, Massachusetts-Lowell 42
November 9, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

Michigan 69, Massachusetts-Lowell 42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Added detail in 2nd graph.)

No. 9 Michigan 69, Massachusetts-Lowell 42: Caris LeVert scored a career-high 17 points as the host Wolverines ran away from the River Hawks in the second half of their season opener.

Coming off a hard-fought loss to Louisville in the national championship game, Michigan (1-0) played Massachusetts-Lowell to a 23-23 tie at the end of the first half before reeling off a 21-0 run. Glenn Robinson III added 15 points for the Wolverines, who scored 24 of their points on free throws, shooting 75 percent as a team.

Akeem Williams led the River Hawks (0-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Tyler Livingston pitched in 10 points and nine rebounds in his debut.

Massachusetts-Lowell erased an early 8-0 deficit as two Williams free throws pushed the River Hawks ahead 21-20 before entering halftime tied. After a Williams jump shot gave Massachusetts-Lowell a 25-23 edge 43 seconds into the second half, a pair of Nik Stauskas free throws started the run.

Jon Horford followed with a dunk and a jump shot as the Wolverines quickly began to seize momentum. Spike Albrecht’s jumper with 9:48 left finished the 21-0 jaunt as Michigan pulled away from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: LeVert’s previous career high was nine points. He accomplished that on Jan. 6, 2013 against Iowa. … Michigan freshman Zak Irvin scored 10 points in his debut. … Horford finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.