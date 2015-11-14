Northwestern 79, UMass Lowell 57

After trailing lightly regarded UMass Lowell by 2 points at halftime, Northwestern scored 13 straight points midway through the second half to claim a 79-57 victory Friday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in both teams’ opener.

Senior center Alex Olah (21 points, 12 rebounds) led four starters in double figures for the Wildcats (1-0), who welcome back all but one key player from last year’s 15-win team that plans to contend for postseason play.

Freshman power forward Aaron Falzon added 20 points and drilled 4 of 6 3-point attempts in his college debut while sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh (12 points, 8 assists) and senior shooting guard Tre Demps (10 points) shrugged off slow starts from the field.

Wildcats junior power forward Sanjay Lumpkin grabbed 12 rebounds in 24 minutes as he stepped in for sophomore Vic Law, who was diagnosed this week with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will cost him the season.

UMass Lowell (0-1), pegged to finish next-to-last in the America East after going 12-17 last season, received 15 points off the bench from freshman guard Isaac White.

The River Hawks, who aren’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2017-18 as they enter season three of their four-year Division I transition, went on a 12-3 spree midway through the first half and seized a 25-16 lead at the 5:00 mark on redshirt freshman swingman Josh Gantz’s layup.

But the young UMass Lowell squad that features eight freshmen and three upperclassmen couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats. The River Hawks wound up shooting 32.1 percent from the field.