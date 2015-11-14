FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northwestern 79, UMass Lowell 57
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Northwestern 79, UMass Lowell 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Northwestern 79, UMass Lowell 57

After trailing lightly regarded UMass Lowell by 2 points at halftime, Northwestern scored 13 straight points midway through the second half to claim a 79-57 victory Friday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in both teams’ opener.

Senior center Alex Olah (21 points, 12 rebounds) led four starters in double figures for the Wildcats (1-0), who welcome back all but one key player from last year’s 15-win team that plans to contend for postseason play.

Freshman power forward Aaron Falzon added 20 points and drilled 4 of 6 3-point attempts in his college debut while sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh (12 points, 8 assists) and senior shooting guard Tre Demps (10 points) shrugged off slow starts from the field.

Wildcats junior power forward Sanjay Lumpkin grabbed 12 rebounds in 24 minutes as he stepped in for sophomore Vic Law, who was diagnosed this week with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will cost him the season.

UMass Lowell (0-1), pegged to finish next-to-last in the America East after going 12-17 last season, received 15 points off the bench from freshman guard Isaac White.

The River Hawks, who aren’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2017-18 as they enter season three of their four-year Division I transition, went on a 12-3 spree midway through the first half and seized a 25-16 lead at the 5:00 mark on redshirt freshman swingman Josh Gantz’s layup.

But the young UMass Lowell squad that features eight freshmen and three upperclassmen couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats. The River Hawks wound up shooting 32.1 percent from the field.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.