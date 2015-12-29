Rutgers 89, Massachusetts-Lowell 66

Senior guard Omari Grier scored a game-high 22 points while freshman guard Corey Sanders added 20 points and seven rebounds as Rutgers rolled past University of Massachusetts-Lowell 89-66 on Monday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (6-7) led by just 53-46 with 13:16 remaining before the Scarlet Knights sparked an 11-1 run to take a 74-54 lead with under eight minutes to play. Grier knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the spurt to help Rutgers create separation. Grier scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, while Sanders poured in 15 of his 20 points in the second frame.

The Riverhawks (4-8) played toe-to-toe with the Scarlet Knights in the first half, and they held a 22-19 lead over Rutgers with 8:33 remaining before halftime. Rutgers ended the first half on a 16-6 run to extend its lead to 43-32 at halftime.

UMass-Lowell was paced by 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists from sophomore guard Jahad Thomas. Freshman guards Isaac White and Josh Gantz added 13 points and 10 points, respectively.

Rutgers will begin Big Ten play on Wednesday when they face Indiana at home. UMass-Lowell will look to get back on track on Wednesday, when they travel to face Wagner.