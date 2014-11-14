Preview: McNeese State at Baylor

Baylor is either rebuilding or reloading afterlosing three starters, 56 percent of its points and 52 percent of its reboundsfrom last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team. Coach Scott Drew, naturally,prefers the latter outlook heading into Friday night’s season opener againstvisiting McNeese State. “I think with our team this year, the great thing is wehave a lot of versatility and a lot of depth,” Drew said last month at Big12 Media Days. ”... I think every coach will tell you preparing for a team thathas six double-figure scorers is tougher than if there’s just one or two.”

Still, imagine how much more confident Drew wouldbe feeling if he had forward Cory Jefferson, center Isaiah Austin or sharpshooter BradyHeslip back after that trio combined for 36.6 points and 15 rebounds a gamelast season. Meanwhile, McNeese State coach Dave Simmons will bring anexperienced team into Waco, led by seniors Kevin Hardy, Desharick Guidry andCraig McFerrin. The Cowboys are hungry, too, with their sights set on theprogram’s first winning season since 2011-12.

ABOUT McNEESE STATE (11-20): The Cowboys haveto replace 2013-14 leading scorer Ledrick Eackles (17.8 points per game lastseason) and will rely heavily on Hardy, Guidry and McFerrin, who averaged acombined 30.2 points and 21.2 rebounds per outing. Hardy is a preseasonAll-Southland Conference selection who led the team in assists and steals lastseason, while Guidry led the conference in rebounding with an average of eightper game. In the Southland coaches’ preseason poll, McNesse State was pickedto finish fifth in the 13-team league.

ABOUT BAYLOR (26-12): The Bears finished in a tiewith West Virginia for sixth slot in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll,finishing behind Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Iowa State. GuardKenny Chery and forward Royce O’Neale – the team’s two returning starters – willbe counted on to lead the way. Three other players who figured heavily in theBears’ regular rotation last season – forwards Rico Gathers and Taurean Princeand swingman Ishmail Wainwright – also are back.

TIP-INS

1. The Bears have qualified for the NCAATournament in every other season since 2007 but would miss out this season ifthe pattern holds.

2. Chery led the Big 12 in free-throw percentagelast season, hitting 87.9 percent of his attempts.

3. The 44-year-old Drew is the youngest of the 11coaches nationally who have led their current programs to at least three Sweet16 appearances in the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Baylor 89, McNeese State 65