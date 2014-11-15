(Updated: CORRECTS to “Deng and Medford” in graph 2 DELETES extra word “the” in graph 4)

Baylor 80, McNeese State 39: Newcomers Deng Deng,Lester Medford and Jonathan Motley all scored in double figures as the Bearsblasted the visiting Cowboys in the season opener for both teams.

Deng and Medford, both junior college transfers, recorded 16 and 13 points respectively, while Motley, a redshirt freshman, tallied 10for Baylor, which is replacing a talented trio of starters from its 26-12NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 squad of a year ago. Rico Gathers had nine points and agame-high 12 rebounds, and Kenny Chery had nine points and five assists for theBears, who outrebounded McNeese State 55-28.

Desharick Guidry scored 11 points and sixrebounds but was the only player to score in double figures for the Cowboys,who shot 21 percent, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. MatthewMoss and Shaun Johnson each added six points off the bench.

Baylor, which led 39-17 at the break, still helda 22-point advantage at 44-22 early in the second half. But Deng andChery accounted for all the Bears’ points in a 14-3 run over the ensuing 5:30that put Baylor up 58-25 and put the win away.

Baylor jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the openingminutes and led 19-12. The Bears, though, steadily pulled away and Medford drained a 3-pointer at the buzzerto give the hosts the 22-point lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor is 11-1 in seasonopeners under coach Scott Drew, with the only loss coming in 2005 when theBears did not play a non-conference schedule. … Forward Taurean Prince, a two-yearreturning letterwinner for the Bears, was suspended for the game due to anunspecified violation of team rules. … Isaiah Austin, the former Baylorstandout and likely first-round NBA pick who had to withdraw from last summer’sdraft due to his Marfan Syndrome diagnosis, debuted as a student-assistantcoach for the team.