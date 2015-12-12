Preview: McNeese State at Indiana

Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell will have a difficult act to follow when his Hoosiers host McNeese State on Saturday night. Ferrell poured in a career-high 38 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the 90-65 rout of IPFW on Wednesday; Indiana looks to extend its winning streak to three before meeting state rival Notre Dame on Dec. 19.

Ferrell also moved into third place all time in assists for the Hoosiers (502), passing Tom Coverdale, and told reporters “my mindset was just to attack.” Indiana has had little trouble on the offensive end this season, averaging 87.4 points and shooting 54.3 percent from the field – 43.5 from 3-point range (100-for-230). The Hoosiers, who gave up 94 points at Duke on Dec. 2, have been better on the defensive end the last two games while allowing 33.3 percent shooting and forcing 37 turnovers combined. Indiana will try to build more confidence against McNeese State, which beat NAIA member Dillard for its only victory.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE (1-6): The Cowboys have played two major-conference teams already, losing to LSU (81-70) and Oklahoma (85-56). Junior guard Jamaya Burr (13.9) is the only player averaging in double figures scoring and has made 10-of-24 shots from 3-point range while freshman backcourt mate Jarren Greenwood (9.1 points) has drained 11-of-28 from behind the arc. Senior forward Craig McFerrin is contributing 7.9 points along with a team-high 7.9 rebounds.

ABOUT INDIANA (7-3): Forward Troy Williams also had a big game against IPFW, recording 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and averages a team-best 6.9 boards while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. “The way (Williams) played, that’s the Swiss Army knife,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters, “the guy that can do all those different things and do it at a pretty high level.” Ferrell leads the Hoosiers in scoring (17.3) and assists (6.4) and James Blackmon Jr. contributes 15.2 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers boast 100 victories since the start of the 2011-12 season – the most they have won in a similar span since 1999-2004.

2. Three of McNeese State’s six losses have come by three points or fewer.

3. Indiana G Robert Johnson has made 18-of-30 from 3-point range overall and made all five attempts last time out.

PREDICTION: Indiana 91, McNeese State 65