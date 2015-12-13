Indiana 105, McNeese State 60

Guard James Blackmon Jr. finished with a game-high 24 points to lead Indiana to its third straight victory, 105-60 over McNeese State on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (8-3) remained undefeated at home (7-0). Indiana has had at least five players in double figures in each of its home victories.

Center Thomas Bryant chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7 for 7 from the field. Forward Max Bielfeldt finished with 11 points, his third-straight game in double figures.

The Cowboys (1-7) came into the game ranked No. 308 out of 346 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 79.9 points per game. The Hoosiers tied their highest first-half output of the season with 53 points.

Indiana also committed only nine turnovers, tying its season low set against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Blackmon Jr. shot 5 for 10 from 3-point range while the Hoosiers finished 13 for 28 from beyond the arc.

Forward Tevin Jackson led McNeese State with 13 points while guard Jamaya Burr added 12.

Indiana broke an 11-11 tie with an 11-0 run and never looked back, with Bielfeldt providing five points during the spurt.