Preview: McNeese State at Mississippi State

Points were hard to come by during Mississippi State’s recent five-game losing skid. The Bulldogs came back to score 70 in a rout of Jacksonville on Dec. 23 and seek a second straight win after ending the streak when McNeese State visits Tuesday. Mississippi State was 12th out of 14 in the SEC in scoring last season (67.7) and it was even worse during the recent five-game slump, averaging only 52.2 points.

Mississippi State is averaging 62.8 points for the season but has yielded just 57.4, good for 21st in the nation ithrough Sunday. McNeese State, a member of the Southland Conference, has been off since an 87-58 loss to Central Michigan on Dec. 22. The schools have one common opponent in TCU as the Bulldogs dropped a 61-52 decision to the Horned Frogs and the Cowboys fell 68-50.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network-Plus

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE (5-5): The Cowboys opened the season with an 80-39 loss at Baylor and have also dropped contests to power-conference foes LSU and TCU. Desharick Guidry recorded 15 rebounds - 10 offensive - and 13 points in the loss to Central Michigan. The 6-5 Guidry averages 17 points and 12.6 rebounds, guard Kevin Hardy contributes 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists and center Austin Lewis is averaging 3.3 blocks in just 17.4 minutes per game.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-5): The Bulldogs got 16 points from Fred Thomas and 13 from Travis Daniels while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor in the 23-point win over Jacksonville. “We wanted to come out aggressive on offense,” Thomas told reporters. “Coach asked us to be more aggressive and to play with more confidence. During the losing streak, he told us not to hang our heads. He told us to keep working hard and things would get better.” Senior forward Roquez Johnson leads the team in both scoring (12.2) and rebounding (5.9) while Thomas adds 11.9 points and has 21 of the Bulldogs’ 43 3-pointers on the season.

TIP INS

1. Guidry has a school record nine consecutive double-doubles.

2. No player has scored more than 21 points in a game for the Bulldogs this season.

3. Mississippi State averages fewer than four made 3-pointers per contest and players other than Thomas have combined to shoot 22.4 percent from the arc.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 65, McNeese State 51