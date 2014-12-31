(Updated: CHANGES spelling to Bulldogs in Game Notebook)

McNeese State 66, Mississippi State 47: Desharick Guidry scored 20 points and sparked a key surge as the visiting Cowboys surprised the Bulldogs.

Jamaya Burr had 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the Cowboys (6-5), who shot 52 percent from the floor, including 8-of-17 from the arc. Austin Lewis added 12 points and nine rebounds as McNeese State won the battle of the boards against the bigger Bulldogs, 30-21.

Craig Sword scored 11 points off the bench for Mississippi State (6-6), which has lost six of seven. I.J. Ready was the only starter in double figures with 10 points as the Bulldogs shot just 41.9 percent from the floor.

The Cowboys drained their first five shots, including two 3-pointers by Keelan Garrett, for a 14-7 lead. Guidry scored eight during a 10-1 run that pushed the edge to 36-17 and McNeese State led 36-23 at the half.

The Cowboys, who came in shooting 41.5 percent, knocked down 14-of-25 in the opening 20 minutes, including 5-of-7 from the arc. Burr scored five points during a 9-0 run early in the second half that pushed the lead to 53-30 with 9:41 left and McNeese State completed the wire-to-wire victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With only five rebounds, Guidry had his school record nine consecutive double-double streak snapped. … The Bulldogs shot 8-of-22 from the floor in the second half. … McNeese State turned the ball over only eight times.