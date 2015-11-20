Preview: McNeese State at Oklahoma

Eighth-ranked Oklahoma, which opened its season with a hard-fought 84-78 victory at Memphis on Tuesday, faces McNeese State in its home opener on Friday night to kick off a four-game homestand. The Sooners have won 22 consecutive home openers and 35 of their last 36 with the only loss in that span by one point, 84-83, to Marcus Camby-led Massachusetts in 1993, a team that was guided by current Kentucky coach John Calipari.

It would be a stunning upset if Oklahoma doesn’t extend that impressive win streak. McNeese State was picked to finish 10th by league coaches in the Southland Conference preseason poll and limps into this one with an 0-2 record after being upset at home by Division III Louisiana College 73-70 on Tuesday night. The Sooners, meanwhile, rallied down the stretch behind 30 points by preseason All-American Buddy Hield as well as 15 points, a career-high nine rebounds and seven assists from junior point guard Jordan Woodard to pick up an impressive road win in Memphis. “It was a great game,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Jordan was really good. ... Buddy’s obviously the center of what we’re going to do late, but we’ve got some other options to help Buddy.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest Plus

ABOUT McNEESE STATE (0-2): The Cowboys, opened their season with an 81-70 loss at No. 19 LSU, have two starters back from a squad that finished 15-16 last season. Guard Jamaya Burr, who started 30 games last season as a sophomore, leads the team in scoring (16.5) and is also averaging three assists. Senior Craig McFerrin, a 6-7, 250-pound forward who missed the entire 2014-15 season with a shoulder injury, had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the opening loss at LSU, living up to his preseason second-team all-conference billing.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): The 6-4 Hield, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and a likely NBA lottery pick, is a dynamic player who scored a game-high 30 points, including 4-of-8 3-pointers, to go along with eight rebounds and three steals at Memphis. Three other starters return from a 24-win team that advanced to the Sweet 16 including bullish 6-8 senior forward Ryan Spangler, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the opener, Woodard and guard Isaiah Cousins, who had 13 points and six assists against the Tigers and shot 45 percent from 3-point range a year ago. Sophomore Khadeem Lattin, a quick-leaping 6-9 forward who had 31 blocks in a limited minutes last season, rounds out the starting five.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma’s No. 8 ranking is its highest since the end of the 2008-09 season when the Blake Griffin-led Sooners finished No. 7 in the nation.

2. Spangler’s double-double at Memphis was the 18th of his career, the third-most among active Big 12 players.

3. Hield’s 30-point effort gave him 1,396 for his career and allowed him to pass Harvey Grant (1,391 career points) and Steven Pledger (1,392) for sole possession of 13th place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 86, McNeese State 65