George Mason 71, Oklahoma St. 68 (OT)
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2015 / 9:23 PM / 2 years ago

George Mason 71, Oklahoma St. 68 (OT)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

George Mason 71, Oklahoma St. 68 (OT)

Senior forward Marko Gujanicic made a pair of 3-pointers in overtime and lifted George Mason over Oklahoma State 71-68 in the Gildan Charleston Classic.

George Mason (2-2) will play in the championship game of the event in Charleston, S.C. No. 6 Virginia

Oklahoma State plays Long Beach State in the other semifinal to set up Sunday’s title game.

Joe Burton tied the game with a 3 from the top of the key with 16 seconds left. Jeff Newberry led Oklahoma State (3-1) with 20 points and Chris Olivier added 19 points and five blocks.

George Mason had a season-high 11 3-pointers and Gujanicic had 15 points. Jaire Grayer had a career-high 23 points. Shevon Thompson had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

