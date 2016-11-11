Preview: McNeese State at Purdue

Preseason hopes are soaring once again in West Lafayette,Ind., with one of the nation’s best frontcourts leading the way for 15th-rankedPurdue. The Boilermakers tip off the season Friday night with a home gameagainst McNeese State.

Coach Matt Painter’s squad, though, has blownlate leads and come up short in its opening NCAA Tournament game in each of thepast two seasons, and Purdue has bumped up its non-conference schedule, hoping tobetter prepare for the tougher tests later in the season. To that end, Purduealready has scrimmaged West Virginia, and will face defending national championVillanova as well as Louisville, Notre Dame and Arizona State before Big Tenplay begins Dec. 28. “We feel like have a non-conference schedule that willhelp prepare us for conference play,” Painter said last month at his Big Tenmedia day news conference. “Any time you have the chance to play the nationalchampions and then play the national champions from three or four years ago inLouisville, that’s a pretty good non-conference slate.” The game againstVillanova comes three days after the opener against McNeese State, which hasbeen a perennial middle-of-the-pack finisher in the Southland Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE (2015-16: 9-20): The Cowboysare coming off a disappointing 9-20 season – the program’s first without atleast 10 wins since 2000 – and are picked to reprise their eighth-placeconference finish in the preseason Southland coaches’ poll. Coach Dave Simmonsis back for his 11th season at the Lake Charles, La., school andhe’ll build around three returning starters, led by leading scorer andsecond-team preseason All-Southland senior guard Jamaya Burr (15.4 points pergame a year ago). Sophomore starters Jarren Greenwood (10.8) and James Harvey(10.7) also return at guard, while Simmons is counting on junior collegetransfers Hakeem Simon and Howard Thomas to bolster his team’s thin frontcourt.

ABOUT PURDUE (2015-16: 26-9): The Boilermakerslost All-Big Ten center A.J. Hammons, but the current frontcourt, featuringstarters Caleb Swanigan (10.2 points, 9.3 rebounds in 2015-16), Vincent Edwards(11.3 points) and 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas (9.8 points), is ranked as the nation’ssixth best by Lindy’s Sports. Swanigan and Edwards tested their NBA Draftprospects last spring before returning to West Lafayette, and they figure tohave Purdue battling Wisconsin and Michigan State for the top spot in the BigTen. To bolster the backcourt headed by 2015-16 junior reserve Dakota Mathias(5.5 points, 2.3 assists), Painter has lured graduate transfer Spike Albrechtfrom Michigan and also has high hopes for freshman combo guard Carsen Edwards.

TIP-INS

1. Haas, Vincent Edwards and Swanigan combinedfor 52 points and 20 rebounds Nov. 1 as Purdue beat Southern Indiana 85-63 in itslone exhibition game.

2. The Boilermakers were 17-1 at home lastseason, falling only to Iowa, and have won nine straight home games againstnon-conference foes.

3. McNeese State has faced Big Ten opponents intwo of the three previous seasons, losing to Indiana (105-60) a year ago andMichigan State (98-56) in 2013.

PREDICTION: Purdue 91, McNeese State 56