Preview: McNeese State at San Diego State

Despite the absence of a pair of star forwards, San Diego State embarrassed Southern Utah last time out. The No. 23 Aztecs aim for their 44th consecutive victory against non-conference opponents at home when they entertain McNeese State on Saturday. Xavier Thames, who scored 16 points for the Aztecs in their 76-39 humbling of Southern Utah, leads the squad in scoring at 17.2 points.

Even though it hadn’t played in the past nine days, San Diego State didn’t show any signs of rust Wednesday while limiting Southern Utah to three first half field goals. McNeese State dropped a 64-50 decision at Louisiana Tech last time out. The Cowboys have lost five straight, and only one decision has been by less than 10 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Cox Channel 4 San Diego

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (8-1): Sophomore forward Winston Shepard didn’t dress for Wednesday’s game due to team conduct issues. Shepard was suspended for three games last season by the NCAA for violating an unspecified rule, but is expected to play against McNeese State. Dwayne Polee also missed last game with an illness and remains questionable.

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE (2-8): The Cowboys have certainly become road weary. In the midst of a nine-game road swing, McNeese State hasn’t played at home since beating Division III Louisiana College 92-83 on Nov. 15. McNeese State is 0-6 on the road and is averaging 66.7 points, which ranked 296th nationally prior to Friday’s games.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs struggled at the line Wednesday by making 11-of-28 free throws.

2. McNeese State lost to No. 5 Michigan State 98-56 to start the season.

3. McNeese set a single-game school record with 38 3-point field goals attempted against Georgia State on Nov. 18.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 90, McNeese State 60