Preview: McNeese State at UCLA

UCLA looks to return to the win column Tuesday against visiting McNeese State in its final nonconference game before opening Pac-12 play at Washington on Jan. 1. The Bruins saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Saturday with an 89-76 loss to North Carolina at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Guard Bryce Alford averages a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Bruins, who defeated then-No.1 Kentucky and then-No.20 Gonzaga in the previous nine days before stumbling against the Tar Heels. UCLA led early but allowed North Carolina forward Brice Johnson to take control in the second half as Bruins’ post players Thomas Welsh and Tony Parker each battled foul trouble. Welsh, a 7-foot sophomore, returned after missing UCLA’s previous game against Louisiana-Lafayette with a stomach virus and recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes against the Tar Heels. The Bruins should be able to use their decided size advantage to roll past McNeese State, which doesn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-9 on its roster.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MCNEESE STATE (2-7): The Cowboys of the Southland Conference feature a solid backcourt led by Jarren Greenwood, Lance Potier and 6-foot point guard Jamaya Burr, who averages a team-high 14.8 points. The frontcourt features a pair of 6-foot-7 forwards in Craig McFerrin and Tevin Jackson, who scored a career-high 15 points in Wednesday’s 77-72 win over LSU-Alexandria to help the Cowboys end their four-game losing streak. McNeese State, which is scoring 68.6 points per game on 39 percent shooting, suffered lopsided losses to Oklahoma and Indiana and fell 81-70 at LSU in its season opener.

ABOUT UCLA (8-4): Guard Isaac Hamilton made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points against North Carolina to lead the Bruins, who were 8-of-17 from beyond the arc but committed 17 turnovers. Hamilton is part of a strong backcourt that includes Aaron Holiday, Jonah Bolden and Alford, who is playing a team-high 36.6 minutes per game at the point. “There’s a calmness to when he’s on the floor,” coach Steve Alford told the Los Angeles Daily News. “He’s doing a great job with leadership, and the guys trust him. He’s making big plays at opportune times. That’s what we need him to continue to do.”

TIP-INS

1. Hamilton has averaged 18.7 points on 52.5 percent shooting over the last six games.

2. McNeese State was picked to finish 10th in the 13-team Southland Conference.

3. Parker ranks second in the Pac-12 with 10.2 rebounds per game.

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, McNeese State 67