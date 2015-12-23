UCLA 67, McNeese State 53

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton and sophomore center Thomas Welsh posted double-doubles, leading UCLA to a 67-53 victory over visiting McNeese State on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Hamilton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA (9-4). Welsh finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Bryce Alford added 13 points, and freshman guard Aaron Holiday had 12.

Junior guard Jamaya Burr scored 15 points for McNeese State (2-8). Freshman guard Jarren Greenwood had 12.

The game remained close until Holiday made a jumper to start an 8-0 run that put UCLA up 17-9 with 11:51 to play in the opening half, but McNeese State rallied to tie the score on a 3-pointer by Greenwood.

A 9-0 run gave the Bruins a 26-17 lead, but the Cowboys wouldn’t go away. They outscored the Bruins 10-4 to end the half and trailed 30-27 at the break.

UCLA stretched its lead to 43-32 early in the second half and went up 56-44 with 9:11 to play. The Cowboys trailed by seven after Greenwood made a 3-pointer with 3:24 to go, but the Bruins ended the game with a 7-0 run.