Preview: Memphis at Central Florida

Memphis coach Josh Pastner knows that his team’s shooting is prone to slumps and the Tigers’ defense isn’t always going to be at the top of its game. But there is one element of basketball from which Pastner always demands consistency. “If we have the right energy, we have a great opportunity to perform at a high level. The bottom line is our energy,” said Pastner, whose 22nd-ranked Tigers visit Central Florida on Wednesday.

“That is just our game plan,” Memphis forward Shaq Goodwin added. “If anyone knows Coach Pastner, you know he is strictly about energy, so that is the first thing we talk about and the last thing we talk about every day.” The Tigers’ energy was high as they won their third straight game Sunday, 80-58, against South Florida. Central Florida, meanwhile, has lost four straight games entering this American Athletic Conference tilt.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MEMPHIS (15-4, 5-2 AAC): The Tigers’ three straight wins have come by 23, 23 and 22 points, and they have scored at least 80 points in each victory after falling shy of 80 in eight of their previous nine contests. Senior guard Joe Jackson (31.4) is the only player who sees more than 30 minutes of action for Memphis and averages team highs in points (14.1), assists (4.2) and free throws made (86). Jackson is a poor 3-point shooter at 24.5 percent, but fellow senior Michael Dixon Jr. connects at a 38 percent rate from long range and has made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last five games.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-8, 1-5): All eight of the Knights’ losses have come by double figures, including last Thursday’s 69-51 defeat to No. 15 Cincinnati - Central Florida’s first of three straight games against ranked opponents. Central Florida has many areas where it can improve, but free-throw shooting has to be at the top of the list, as the Knights shot 6-of-17 against the Bearcats and average just 59.5 percent as a team. Isaiah Sykes leads Central Florida in points (15.1), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.5), although he has made less than half of his free throws.

TIP-INS

1. Goodwin has shot at least 50 percent from the field in eight of his last 10 games.

2. Despite standing 6-6, Sykes does not have a blocked shot in 486 minutes this season.

3. The Knights’ stretch of three consecutive ranked opponents ends Saturday with a road matchup against No. 7 Louisville, the defending NCAA champion.

PREDICTION: Memphis 80, Central Florida 62