Memphis 97, Central Florida 86

Memphis star forward Shaq Goodwin was a dominant force, leading the Tigers past Central Florida 97-86 Tuesday at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla.

Goodwin scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists in a career performance for the senior. Memphis guard Avery Woodson came off the bench to score 17 points, and guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. added 16 points for the Tigers (13-7, 4-3 American), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Central Florida center Justin McBride had a season-high with 20 points. The 6-10, 325-pound big man hit all eight of his field goal attempts. But Goodwin was too much.

Goodwin scored 24 of his points in the first half, helping the Tigers jump out to a 54-40 lead.

McBride led an early spark for the Knights in the second half. He had a block, an offensive rebound a basket that trimmed the deficit to 54-50 at the 17-minute mark.

Memphis answered with a run, sparked by a Goodwin three-point play and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the final 10 minutes.

Central Florida forward A.J. Davis added 15 points, and guard Adonys Henriquez finished 13 points for the Knights (10-8, 4-3 American).