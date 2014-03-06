Preview: Memphis at Cincinnati

Back-to-back losses have decreased the chances that No. 15 Cincinnati will win the American Athletic Conference regular-season crown, and the Bearcats attempt to halt their skid when they host No. 20 Memphis on Thursday. The Bearcats suffered their lone home loss of the season to Louisville on Feb. 22 and then fell at Connecticut last Saturday to open up the conference race. The Tigers have won three of their last four games and are one of five conference schools likely headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis notched a home victory over Louisville last Saturday to complete a regular-season sweep of the defending national champions. Cincinnati suffered a 51-45 loss to the Huskies the same day as star guard Sean Kilpatrick was just 4-of-16 from the field and committed seven of the Bearcats’ 20 turnovers. “That loss was on us, it’s not on anyone else or what affected us in any type of way,” Kilpatrick said afterward. “We just weren’t taking care of the ball at all.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MEMPHIS (22-7, 11-5 AAC): Freshman forward Austin Nichols (8.9 points) has strung together four consecutive double-figure outings after scoring in single digits in seven of the previous eight games. Nichols is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks during the stretch while making 24-of-35 shots from the field. Guard Joe Jackson leads the team with a 14-point average despite scoring only three points against Louisville while forward Shaq Goodwin (12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds) and guard Michael Dixon Jr. (12) also average in double figures.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (24-5, 13-3): Kilpatrick had scored 22 or more points in seven of the previous eight games before struggling against UConn and scoring 16 points – which marked the 15th consecutive game in which he led the Bearcats in scoring. The AAC Player of the Year candidate averages 20.3 points and has made 80 3-pointers to raise his career count to an even 300, third most in Cincinnati history behind Deonta Vaughn (313 from 2006-10) and Darnell Burton (306 from 1993-97). Forward Justin Jackson averages 11 points per game and his 86 blocked shots are the fifth most in school history while center Titus Rubles (seven points, 6.6 rebounds) is averaging 13.5 rebounds over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats posted a 69-53 victory over Memphis on Jan. 4 to end a four-game losing streak in the series.

2. Jackson (1,616) is 14 points away from surpassing Bill Cook (1972-76) for eighth place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. Cincinnati is 17-1 at home and a win over the Tigers would tie for the second-most home wins with the 1993-94 squad.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 62, Memphis 58