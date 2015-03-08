Preview: Memphis at Cincinnati

Memphis looks to beat host Cincinnati for a second time this season in an American Athletic Conference game Sunday. The Tigers, who defeated the Bearcats 63-50 on Jan. 15 in Memphis, are coming off a 54-53 victory at Connecticut on Thursday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and kept Memphis’ slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Cincinnati looks to win its fifth straight game after beating host Tulsa 56-47 on Wednesday. The Bearcats already have secured a bye to the quarterfinals of the AAC Championship next week in Hartford, Conn. A victory Sunday would give Cincinnati the tournament’s No. 3 seed.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT MEMPHIS (18-12, 10-7 AAC): Austin Nichols, the Tigers’ leading scorer (13.3) and shot blocker (3.4), did not play against UConn and is expected to miss at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle injury against Tulsa on Feb. 28. Shaq Goodwin’s fall-away jumper with 8.1 seconds left helped the Tigers beat UConn on Thursday. Memphis finished last season 24-10 - tied for third in the AAC at 12-6 - and won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (21-9, 12-5): During the Bearcats’ four-game winning streak, four players are averaging double figures in scoring: Octavius Ellis (11.3 points), Kevin Johnson (10.8), Farad Cobb (10.8) and Thomas (10.5). The Bearcats, who are trying to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive season, are one of only 16 schools to play in the Big Dance each of the last four years. Cincinnati has held 33 of its last 34 opponents to less than 70 points, and 12 of its last 14 to less than 60.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is 38-32 in the series against Memphis, including a 20-10 advantage in Cincinnati.

2. The Bearcats, who are paced by Ellis (9.7 points) and Troy Caupain (9.6), are the only team in the AAC without a double-figure scorer.

3. For the first time this season, Memphis will play a game with no double-figure scorer on either team.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Memphis 62