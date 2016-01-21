Preview: Memphis at Cincinnati

Cincinnati tries to bounce back from a tough double-overtime loss over the weekend when it hosts Memphis in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday night. The Tigers come in on a bit of a roll, having won two straight to sit in a second-place tie in the league standings behind only unbeaten SMU.

Memphis features one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country in forward Dedric Lawson, who is averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, as well as another solid big man in senior Shaq Goodwin (13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds). Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. (13.7 points, 3.5 assists) will need to be at his best against a Cincinnati defense that ranks among the nation’s leaders in points allowed (61.3). In January, the Bearcats have given up just 58.6 points a contest, with Temple’s 67-65 win over Cincinnati on Saturday being the only time this month an opponent has broken the 60-point barrier. Farad Cobb leads the Bearcats in scoring at 11.9 points and is among the top 3-point shooters in the country, hitting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (12-5, 3-1 AAC): One of the subplots of this contest will be Memphis’ propensity to get to the free-throw line, where it scores 28.4 percent of its points, and Cincinnati’s ability to play good defense without fouling, as opponents attempt just 15.4 free throws a contest. The Tigers are aggressive with the ball, so will they be able to get a physical Bearcats defense to commit fouls enough to make a difference in the contest? “I think it depends on how the game is called,” Memphis coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “At South Carolina, we should’ve been at the free-throw line 50-something times (and) we win the game, even with us putting them on the line (63) times. So I think it depends on just how the game is called.”

ABOUT CINCINNATI (13-6, 3-3): Following a 7-0 start, Cincinnati has gone 6-6 over its last 12 contests, with the team holding a lead in the last five minutes of five of those setbacks. Coach Mick Cronin is still looking for a go-to guy, someone who can close things out with a basket in the last few minutes, though even with a very balanced offensive attack, no one has stepped forward to take that role for the Bearcats. “I look at the whole game, not just the end of the game,” Cronin told reporters. “I’ll give you one area: I think Shaq Thomas has got to produce more for us, and he’s capable of it. He’s got to get more offensive rebounds. He’s very capable of rebounding from his wing position and giving us more production for the minutes that he’s out there.”

TIP-INS

1. Memphis committed just three turnovers in its win over USF on Saturday, tying for the lowest by the program since 1984.

2. One player who is stepping up for Cincinnati is F Octavius Ellis, who is averaging 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds on the season but averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 11 rebounds in two games last week.

3. Cincinnati’s balanced attack has seen the Bearcats place at least three players in double figures in scoring in 17 of 19 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Memphis 63