Preview: Memphis at Cincinnati

Cincinnati looks to keep pace atop the American Athletic Conference standings when it entertains struggling Memphis on Thursday night. The No. 16 Bearcats won two straight contests by double digits since the loss to No. 21 SMU, which left both teams with one defeat in the late stages of the regular season.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin won his 300th game Saturday with an 80-60 triumph against Tulsa as the Bearcats pulled away in the second half while shooting 56 percent from the field overall. “(Cronin’s) just worried about our defense and intensity and effort,” Cincinnati’s leading scorer Kyle Washington told reporters after the victory. “He really doesn’t get on us for mistakes. He gets on us for hustle. We make up for it by going 10 times harder.” Memphis is seeing their hopes of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid fade with three losses in its last four outings after coughing up a 15-point lead in a 65-62 loss at Connecticut last Thursday. “In clutch situations, in late-game situations, we’ve got to be a lot more poised and be stronger with the ball and make better decisions,” Tigers coach Tubby Smith told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MEMPHIS (18-9, 8-6 AAC): Leading scorer Dedric Lawson (19.5), a sophomore guard, scored at least 27 in three of four games before managing 12 on 4-of-12 shooting against UConn last time out. Lawson topped the league in rebounds (10.1) entering Wednesday with his freshman brother K.J. third at 8.5 while scoring 12.2 per game, despite going 11-of-39 from the field the last four contests. Junior guard Markel Crawford is second on the team in scoring (14.1), shooting 50 percent from the field, and is averaging 16.3 over his past three outings.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (24-3, 13-1): The Bearcats are a better offensive team than they have been the previous few seasons, which makes their usual tenacious defense even better. Washington, a junior forward, leads four players scoring in double figures (13.8) and shoots 53.2 percent from the field while sophomore guard Jacob Evans (13.4) and junior forward Gary Clark (10.2, team-high 8.0 rebounds) contribute. Senior guard Troy Caupain (10.1, team-most 4.6 assists) reached double figures Saturday (11) for the first time in five games.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats can tie the second-longest home winning streak since the opening of Fifth Third Arena in 1989 with a victory Thursday. The record is 25 set from 1992-94.

2. Memphis sophomore G Craig Randall II scored 13 last Thursday, his highest total since recording 15 against Iowa on Nov. 26.

3. Cincinnati G Jarron Cumberland (7.3 points) sat out Saturday’s game because of a curfew violation and his status for the Memphis contest is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, Memphis 66