Cincinnati 76, Memphis 72

Cincinnati guard Troy Caupain made four crucial free throws down the stretch and scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Bearcats over Memphis 76-72 on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati took advantage of a three-minute drought late in the game when Memphis was unable to score. After Caupain knotted the game at 67 on a pair of free throws, the Bearcats scored five straight to take a 72-67 lead.

Forward Trahson Burrell’s 3-point jumper brought the Tigers to within two at 72-70, setting the stage for Caupain to be the hero.

Burrell led Memphis (12-6, 3-2 American) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Avery Woodson added 18 points.

Forward Shaq Thomas scored 18 points for the Bearcats (14-6, 4-3) and forward Octavius Ellis added 10 for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats led throughout most of the first half and their largest margin was eight. Poor shooting from 3-point range, though, allowed the Tigers to stay close. Cincinnati made only 1 of 8 while Memphis made 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Despite the Tigers’ advantage, the Bearcats took a 41-38 lead into halftime, thanks to eight first-half Memphis turnovers.

Cincinnati controlled most of the second half and once again opened an eight-point lead before Memphis stormed back and took a 67-65 lead before Caupain rescued the Bearcats.