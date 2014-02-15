Preview: Memphis at Connecticut

Memphis has won seven of its last eight games after suffering an 83-73 loss to Connecticut on Jan. 16. The 22nd-ranked Tigers look to exact revenge against their new American Athletic Conference foe when they visit the XL Center in Hartford (Conn.) on Saturday afternoon. Joe Jackson scored a team-high 18 points and Shaq Goodwin added 14 and six rebounds as Memphis recorded its third straight victory with a 76-70 win over Central Florida on Wednesday.

For the Tigers to continue their ascent, they’ll need to slow down DeAndre Daniels and surging Connecticut. The junior forward torched Memphis by scoring 18 of his 23 points in the second half and added what then was a career-high 11 rebounds in the meeting last month. Daniels wasn’t required to do as much on Wednesday as his 12 points led a balanced attack in the Huskies’ 83-40 victory over South Florida.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MEMPHIS (19-5, 8-3): Named to the Wooden Award midseason list, Jackson leads the conference with an average of two steals while also remaining atop the club in points (14.6), assists (4.5) and minutes (32). While the senior guard’s presence is felt in every contest, freshman reserve forward Dominic Woodson will sit out as he serves a one-game suspension for inappropriate language. “You’re not going to use it on my bench, so I said, ‘See ya,'” coach Josh Pastner said of his exchange with Woodson during Wednesday’s contest. “No one is bigger than the program. That’s the bottom line.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (19-5, 7-4): Shabazz Napier also was named to the Wooden Award midseason list, which consists of the top 30 players in the nation. The guard leads the conference in assists (5.5) while also topping his own team in points (17.3) and rebounds (5.9). Guard Ryan Boatright is dealing with an admittedly injured shoulder but sits one point shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut senior G-F Lasan Kromah scored 13 points in the last meeting, his third-largest output of the season.

2. Goodwin leads the conference with a 62.2 field-goal percentage, although he was just 4-of-9 for his lowest mark (44.4) in his last 11 contests.

3. The Huskies have won eight of their last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Memphis 78, Connecticut 73