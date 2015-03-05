Preview: Memphis at Connecticut

Memphis and host Connecticut will be fighting for American Athletic Conference tournament seeding Thursday, and the Tigers will do it without their top player. Memphis forward Austin Nichols will miss at least the last week of the regular season and next week’s AAC tournament after re-injuring his right ankle Saturday. “Obviously, goal one is to play in the NCAA Tournament and we probably have to win the conference tournament (to get in),” coach Josh Pastner told the local media at practice Tuesday. “That being said, if you’re past (next) weekend - which I believe we can be - I‘m hoping he’ll be able to get back.”

Memphis and UConn are among four teams in contention for the remaining three first-round byes behind league leaders Tulsa and SMU. The Huskies, who have won three straight since losing to Memphis 75-72 on Feb. 19, can clinch one of those spots with a win Thursday. Memphis, which went 1-1 without Nichols earlier this season, lost back-to-back games to SMU and Tulsa last week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (17-12, 9-7 AAC): The Tigers will have to replace Nichols’ team-leading 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and league-high 3.4 blocks. Forward Shaq Goodwin (9.1 points, seven rebounds) averaged 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds during Memphis’ eight games in February. Memphis will look to Calvin Godfrey (3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds) and Nick King (7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) to help fill Nichols’ absence, especially if they try to play a zone defense that was successful in the first meeting against UConn.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-11, 10-6): Ryan Boatright, who leads the AAC with 17.7 points, was held to seven in the loss to Memphis. Daniel Hamilton (10.8 points, team-high 7.6 rebounds), Rodney Purvis (10.5 points) and Amida Brimah (10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds) all contribute double figures for the balanced Huskies, who have won seven straight home games. The 7-foot Brimah leads the country in shooting percentage (71.2) and is tied for fourth in blocks (3.2).

TIP-INS

1.Memphis is 8-3 against defending NCAA champion, including 3-0 under Pastner.

2. Brimah is 21-of-25 from the field in his last four games and his shooting clip is well ahead of Eric Hayward’s single-season school record (65.3 percent in 1994-95).

3. UConn finishes the regular season at Temple on Saturday while Memphis plays at Cincinnati on Sunday.

PREDICTION: UConn 68, Memphis 61