Preview: Memphis at Connecticut

Connecticut’s third stint in the Top 25 may be short-lived as the Huskies were held to more than 20 points shy of their season average in a 55-53 home loss to Temple on Tuesday. UConn looks to rebound from its first loss in six games when it hosts Memphis in an American Athletic Conference contest Saturday.

The Huskies shot a season-low 31.6 percent from the field against the Owls as Temple’s Josh Brown buried a game-winning jumper in the lane with two seconds to play. Daniel Hamilton was 2-for-13 from the floor finishing with six points for the Huskies, who played their fifth straight game without injured center Amida Brimah. The Tigers, who opened conference play with a win against Tulane, are 0-2 against ranked teams this season. The Tigers swept a pair of games against the Huskies last season, including a 54-53 road victory capped by Shaq Goodwin’s jumper with eight seconds to play.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MEMPHIS (10-4, 1-0 American Athletic Conference): Memphis used a 43-4 run to hammer Nicholls in the last game, its final non-conference tilt of the season. The Tigers played without Goodwin, who was suspended for tripping an opposing player from the bench in a loss to South Carolina last week. Goodwin, who went over 1,000 points for his career earlier in the season, will be back on Saturday for Memphis, which ranks ninth in the nation in rebounding at 43.2 boards per game.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (10-4, 1-1): Huskies’ coach Kevin Ollie blasted his team’s effort Tuesday, saying he didn’t see any energy until the end of the game. UConn, picked second in the AAC preseason poll, opened conference play with a listless win at Tulane as it blew a 19-point lead in the second half before regrouping in the final minutes to post an eight-point victory . Shonn Miller scored a game-high 18 points for the Huskies against Temple and Rodney Purvis finished with 11 points, his 20th straight game in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Brimah (finger) is not expected back until mid-February.

2. UConn is 0-3 in games decided by four points or fewer this season after going 2-5 in such contests in 2014-15.

3. The Huskies are second in the AAC in 3-point shooting (37.4), but was 4-for-20 beyond the arc on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: UConn 74, Memphis 70