Preview: Memphis vs. Connecticut

Two teams that endured many ups and downs in the regular season will meet for the American Athletic Conference tournament title Sunday when fifth-seeded Connecticut takes on No. 6 seed Memphis in Orlando, Fla. The Huskies lost three of four before winning their last three and the Tigers have won four of five after a stretch in which they went 3-8.

UConn, which beat Memphis twice during the regular season, followed up its heart-stopping four-overtime triumph against Cincinnati on Friday with a solid effort in a 77-62 win over top-seeded Temple on Saturday. “(The players) were focused and determined to get to this championship game. … These young men came out and played with resilience. They were tough. They played with heart,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie, whose team has lost in the final two straight years, told reporters. Memphis has raised its level of play on offense a few notches, averaging 82 points in the last three games after routing both Tulsa and Tulane in the tournament. The Huskies might have sealed at least an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament already, but the Tigers definitely need a victory to gain a bid.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MEMPHIS (19-14): The Tigers have received contributions from many different players on the offensive end in the first two games of the tournament and forced Tulane into 18 turnovers in the semifinals. Freshman Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and three assists in the tournament while senior Shaq Goodwin scored 16 on Saturday and is 8-of-14 from the field in Orlando. Guard Avery Woodson, who is scoring 9.6 per game and has made 77 3-pointers this season, is doubtful after suffering a shoulder injury Friday.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (23-10): Daniel Hamilton is playing some of his best basketball at the right time in the tournament while averaging 25.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, five assists and turning the ball over just three times in 89 minutes of action. Freshman Jalen Adams, who drained a 62-foot shot to send Friday’s game to a fourth overtime, has poured in 33 points in the tournament while forward Shonn Miller scored 19 on Saturday. The Huskies need a big game from 7-0 center Amida Brimah, who boasts 16 rebounds and eight blocked shots in the tournament.

TIP-INS

1. UConn G Sterling Gibbs scored a season-high 26 points in the first meeting with the Tigers, but was held to seven in the second.

2. Memphis sophomore G Markel Crawford recorded his first career double-double Saturday with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

3. The Tigers did not make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five seasons in 2015, while UConn won national titles in 2011 and 2014 but missed the event in 2015.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 74, Memphis 66