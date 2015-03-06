(Updated: CORRECTS “it‘s” to “its” in graph 2)

Memphis 54, Connecticut 53: Trahson Burrell had a career-high 22 points and Shaq Goodwin’s bucket with 8.1 seconds left lifted the Tigers over the host Huskies.

Goodwin added eight points and eight rebounds for Memphis (18-12, 10-7 American Athletic Conference), which kept its chances at a first-round bye in the league tournament alive. Kedren Johnson added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Calvin Godfrey had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Daniel Hamilton had 16 points and eight rebounds and Ryan Boatright, who had a guarded look at the basket as time expired, added 14 points for Connecticut (17-12, 10-7). Amida Brimah added seven points, seven blocks and six rebounds.

UConn led 48-44 with eight minutes left before Goodwin and Burrell hit baskets to tie it and Burrell’s jumper with a little more than three minutes left gave Memphis a 52-51 lead. Hamilton put the Huskies back in front and UConn had the ball in the final minute before a shot-clock violation and Goodwin’s fade-away - which bounced on the rim four times - gave Memphis the win.

Burrell’s second 3-pointer gave Memphis a 22-9 lead midway through the first half but the Tigers had one field goal the rest of the way. The Huskies finished the half on a 17-4 run, including six straight points from Boatright before Hamilton tied the game at 26 with a pair of free throws with a little less than a minute left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn hit 18-of-22 free throws and was called for nine fouls while Memphis was called for 17 fouls and attempted just two free throws, making both. ... Saturday’s UConn-Temple and Memphis-Cincinnati games will decide the No. 3-6 seeds for the AAC tournament. ... Memphis improved to 2-1 without scoring leader Austin Nichols.